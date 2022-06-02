Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $34.03 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1,708.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

