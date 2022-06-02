BeatzCoin Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $77,724.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

