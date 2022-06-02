Beaxy (BXY) 1-Day Volume Tops $378.00

Beaxy (BXY) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $448,240.64 and $378.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,758,512 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

