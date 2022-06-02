Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €60.45 ($65.00) and last traded at €61.15 ($65.75). 20,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.95 ($66.61).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

