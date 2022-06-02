BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 6.5% Higher

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.95 and last traded at $142.72. 2,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,834,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.