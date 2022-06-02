Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 62,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

