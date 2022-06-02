Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 62,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a market capitalization of C$19.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.
About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)
