Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £470.10 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.58. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.32).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

