Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($9.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRE. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.88) to GBX 731 ($9.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 620.29 ($7.85).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 386.60 ($4.89) on Monday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 702 ($8.88). The firm has a market cap of £940.13 million and a P/E ratio of -18.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 464.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($63,260.07).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

