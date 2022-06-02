Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BCYC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 2,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $466.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.61. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $62.08.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.