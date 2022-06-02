BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

