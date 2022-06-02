Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.27.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.16. 2,331,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.37. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,608 shares of company stock worth $13,348,246. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.