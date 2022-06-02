Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.27.
Shares of BILL traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.16. 2,331,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.37. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,608 shares of company stock worth $13,348,246. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.