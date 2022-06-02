Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

