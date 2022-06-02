BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Critical Contrast

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 5 0 2.50

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.41%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.36, suggesting a potential upside of 94.53%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.49 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 11.15 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -8.82

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24%

Risk and Volatility

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

