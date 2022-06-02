BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41% Core Scientific N/A 16.79% 6.10%

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of 16.33, indicating a potential upside of 437.28%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.12 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -2.40 Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.82 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Core Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Summary

Core Scientific beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

