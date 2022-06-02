Bitcoin Private Trading 36.6% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00005706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00298510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00074963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.