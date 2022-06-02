Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $103.34 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.68.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

