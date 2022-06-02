Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 560 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $130.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

