Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $41,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 669.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $271.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.