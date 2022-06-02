Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

PSCH stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.81 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

