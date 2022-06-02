Bivin & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 130.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $180.80 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.77.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

