BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $7,548,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.55 million, a PE ratio of 869.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.