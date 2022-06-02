BlackRock, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

BlackRock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $43.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE BLK opened at $660.51 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.83.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

