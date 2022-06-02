BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.45 million and the highest is $42.79 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $170.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.34 million to $177.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.85 million, with estimates ranging from $166.98 million to $206.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 127,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,667. The company has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.