Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 739,628 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,972,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.