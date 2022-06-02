Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $12,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BXMT stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

