Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,200 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.