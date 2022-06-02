Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $586,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.
Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
