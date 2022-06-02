Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $668,000 in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 108,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, VP Michael Difranco purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

