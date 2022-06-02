Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WELL opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $99.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
