Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.