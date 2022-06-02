Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.
NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 40.97%.
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
