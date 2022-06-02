Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,133,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,693 shares of company stock worth $1,013,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.