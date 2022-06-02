Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 147,943 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,943 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 214,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.