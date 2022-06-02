BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $342,757.41 and $169,978.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,546.85 or 0.99856530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00031590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,379 coins and its circulating supply is 891,591 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

