Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 6,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

