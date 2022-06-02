BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.08. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of BWA opened at $40.12 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock worth $1,111,943 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

