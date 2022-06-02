BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 37,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,701. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.17.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
