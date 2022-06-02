BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 37,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,701. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.