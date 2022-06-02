BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.83) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.20)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 500 ($6.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 515.63 ($6.52).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 431.30 ($5.46) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 376.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The firm has a market cap of £83.90 billion and a PE ratio of -6.18. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.95 ($5.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.18%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($469.95). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($390.64). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.