Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 319 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.