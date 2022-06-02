Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.81 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

