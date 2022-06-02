Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of American Well worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,935 shares of company stock worth $1,014,175. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

