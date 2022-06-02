Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.