Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 153,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,807. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.43 million, a PE ratio of -236.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $110,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,773,446 shares in the company, valued at $32,841,308.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 46,342 shares of company stock valued at $316,919. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

