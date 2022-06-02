British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,675 ($46.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,806.11 ($48.15).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,536.50 ($44.74) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,340.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,095.60. The company has a market cap of £80.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,601 ($45.56).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.68), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($352,446.33).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

