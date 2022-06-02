British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $733.00

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.29). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.27), with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 733 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 733.
About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)
