British Smaller Companies VCT plc (BSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.05. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of £152.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.31.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

