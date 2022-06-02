Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will announce ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.77). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. 587,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,445,012. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

