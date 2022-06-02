Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $3.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will report $3.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $5.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.69. 2,409,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

