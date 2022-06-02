Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) to report $935.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.25 million and the highest is $948.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $826.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.06. 2,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,321. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.