Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 4,108 shares of the company were exchanged. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

