Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after buying an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.